New multi-million dollar oceanfront hotel planned for Padre Island seawall

A new $35 million dollar hotel could be coming to Padre Island on Windward Drive along the Michael J. Ellis Seawall. According to blueprints that the developers on the project, RGB Hospitality, filed with the city of Corpus Christi, the development would include a Mariott Residence Inn and a Courtyard Residence Inn attached to each other, making a resort. Padre Island neighbors have mixed reactions about the potential development.

"Traffic is always a concern, and I don't know what the design is, as far as parking spaces they're gonna build, so I think that's what's gonna make a difference," said Stacy De La Vara, a Padre Island neighbor.

Some see the development as a positive addition to the area and the local economy.

"We need more restaurants, more bars, more entertainment," Mark De La Vara, a Padre Island neighbor said. “I think with a conference center, it’s gonna be a lot of fun, more music, more entertainment, and this is what we need.”

New multi-million dollar hotel planned for Padre Island seawall

The resort-hotel design features 205 guest rooms and a spacious conference area. Of the three bars in the design, one is located outside on the beachfront. All three bars would be open to the general public, not just hotel guests.

The owner of RGB Hospitality, Raju Bhagat, told KRIS 6 Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly that RGB Hospitality is currently waiting for a decision from the city on their permits before moving forward with construction.

"I love having more people here on the beach, and I love meeting all the people from all over Texas and all over the world," said Mark De La Vara.

Bhagat said he hopes construction will begin by the end of the summer 2025. Once construction begins, he said the development is expected to take about two and a half years to complete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!