New CHRISTUS clinic opens on Padre Island

PADRE ISLAND — CHRISTUS Health opened a new family clinic on Padre Island on Thursday, Oct. 2, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the expansion of healthcare services in the Coastal Bend area.

The new facility features an additional 2,000 square feet of space, state-of-the-art technology, and four family medicine providers ready to see patients. The clinic aims to provide more convenient healthcare access for Padre Island neighbors.

"Getting patients closer to their doctors or providers is key," said Dominic Dominguez, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. "Going over any bridge, right? There's a bridge in Portland, there's a bridge over here. Being closer to home, you don't have to get your daughter or son to take off from work to get you in to see your doctor, or sometimes the challenge of parking in Corpus Christi, the challenge of getting in. This is what Spohn should continue to do."

The clinic is located at 14202 South Padre Island Drive in Suite A.

