Monday's storms bring mixed outcomes for Padre Island business owners

Padre Island neighbors woke up to pounding rain early Monday morning that left flooding and debris scattered across the area. The storm brought down tree debris and scattered palm fronds throughout the island, creating both challenges and opportunities for local businesses.

"A ton of rain, a ton of debris. I mean when it rains here, it's absolutely crazy," said Toni Mayfield, the owner of Third Coast Nutrition.

For some island businesses, the severe weather meant a significant drop in customer traffic.

"Today I want to say we've probably had 17, so, it's a little below average for this time of day," Mayfield said.

Mayfield, who typically sees about 50 customers daily at her nutrition shop, understands why people stayed home in the inclement weather.

"Just from my own personal standpoint, I wouldn't want to get out if I didn't have to, either," Mayfield said.

While some businesses struggled with fewer customers, others found the storm created immediate demand for their services.

"Just this morning I've seen a bunch of palm fronds all over the street, some trees snapped, and we've gone out and cut down trees that have already fallen down," said Brad Callender, owner of BC Bucket Services tree trimming and brush haul service.

Callender explained that damaged trees pose ongoing risks during hurricane season.

"When you see the bark coming off, it's a layer of protection. And then that protection is no longer there, so then your tree is more likely to snap at that point," Callender said.

He recommends residents ensure their trees are properly trimmed and secured as hurricane season continues.

"I have so many customers telling me, I wish the neighbor would cut that tree down, because if they don't, next storm, it could hit my house," Callender said.

While many islanders stayed indoors, Callender embraced the weather conditions that drive his business.

"Oh, this is my go-to time," he said. "I'm a storm chaser."

