Michael J. Ellis North Padre Island Seawall public meeting set for Wednesday

The City of Corpus Christi will host a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Michael J. Ellis North Padre Island Seawall.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Resort, 15202 Windward Drive. City representatives will offer project updates and hear feedback from neighbors.

North Padre Island Seawall public meeting set for Wednesday

The seawall is scheduled for structural improvements and additional enhancements, including seating, shade and lighting upgrades.

Erin Holly - KRIS 6 News

Michael Dice, assistant city manager, Jeff Edmonds, director of engineering services, and Craig Thompson of Hanson Professional Services, Inc. are expected to attend.

Reasonable accommodations are available upon request in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Those needing assistance or accommodations can call 361-826-3211 in advance.

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