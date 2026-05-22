Memorial Day free park access includes Padre Island National Seashore

Padre Island National Seashore will waive its entrance fee Monday as part of a National Park Service fee-free day marking Memorial Day.

The park, located just south of Corpus Christi, normally charges between 15 and 25 dollars per vehicle for admission. On Monday, that fee will be waived for all vehicles and their passengers.

Not everything at the park will be free, however. Camping permits at Malaquite and Bird Island Basin, as well as boat ramp launch fees, are not included in the waiver and must still be paid.

The fee waiver applies to entrance fees only. Reservation and timed entry fees may also still apply at some sites.

Parks across the country will mark the holiday with ceremonies, flag placements and special programs honoring those who gave their lives in service to the country.

The Memorial Day fee-free day is one of 8 planned by the National Park Service this year.

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