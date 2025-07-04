Local island market offers convenience for last-minute Fourth of July shoppers

For those looking to avoid traffic and long lines at big chain stores, a local independent grocery store on Padre Island provides a convenient alternative for last-minute Fourth of July shopping.

The Island Market, located just past the main intersection on Padre Island, offers everything shoppers need for their holiday celebrations while providing the charm of a small business.

"Snacks, beverages, peanut butter, extra toilet paper, paper towels. Plan is to grill, watch the fireworks at the end of the road," said Cindy Strahin, a visitor from Wilmington, North Carolina.

Strahin chose the Island Market for its convenience and to avoid holiday traffic.

"The convenience today. With the fourth coming up we did not want to get caught up in all the traffic," Strahin said.

While the store is independent, they strive to keep their prices competitive with larger grocery retailers.

"We are very, very fair. I think we're in punching distance with everyone and very competitive,"manager Mathew Jaramillo said.

For Strahin, the appeal goes beyond just avoiding traffic—it's about the small business atmosphere.

"It reminds me of Robert's Grocery at Wrightsville, North Carolina. You have your specialty items and you cater to people who live on the Island," Strahin said.

The Island Market carries all the essentials found in traditional grocery stores, including condiments, beverages, and fresh produce like watermelon—perfect for Fourth of July celebrations.

"It's easy, it's convenient, it's local. Support your local businesses," Strahin said.

The Island Market opens at 8 a.m. for those needing last-minute holiday supplies.

