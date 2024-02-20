Let the water flow! Don Patricio Bridge canals finally connected

Canals under Don Patricio Bridge are connected

After about 20 years, the canal systems under the Don Patricio Bridge on Padre Island are connected and water is freely flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rhodes Urban is the president of Urban Engineering and has been working on the Canal Connection Project.

"The Don Patricio Bridge is a great accomplishment for our community," Urban said. "It started back in 2004 and got under design in 2011. It encountered many hurdles, but persevered with help from the Island Community and its council representation."

Now, the project is finally complete. Old bulkheads and barriers were removed and now the old and new canals are connected. The exchange of water will allow for improved water quality. Many residents are very happy about this.

“I’ve been watching it very closely. Because the satellite maps aren’t really up to date. So you really have to walk the property to see exactly what’s happening out here," Padre Island resident Eugene Ricketts said. And what they’re doing is very impressive. So, I think most people that live out here are very hopeful about the way this is going to turn out.”

Ricketts lives behind the Don Patricio bridge and he has been a Padre Island resident, on and off since the 1980s. He understands why the project took so long.

"Progress is slow because acquiring funds has gotta be difficult for everybody that’s investing out here. And also the ups and downs of the economy, and population shifts. I think they just waited for the appropriate time in history, and this is it," Ricketts said.

Connecting the canals was a long time coming, but it was not a simple project.

"It was the longest and most challenging project of my career," Urban said.

While many residents are happy to finally see the water exchange, some are concerned about environmental impacts and possible negative effects to wildlife species.

However, Urban says that overall, this will be a positive improvement for the island.

Now that it is completed, we will finally be able to see the improved water quality in previously dead-end canals, pedestrian and boat connectivity across PR 22 and the catalyst to trans-formative investment that will change the face of North Padre Island," Urban said.

Some people are already using the canals for recreational activities such as fishing, boating, and kayaking.

“Eventually, when the water clears up, people are going to be able to come here and have another spot to fish," Ricketts said.

