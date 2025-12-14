La Posada Foundation partners with U.S. Marines to load thousands of Toys for Tots gifts

The spirit of giving was on full display on Sunday as the La Posada Foundation partnered with the United States Marines to support the annual Toys for Tots initiative.

Dozens of volunteers gathered to help load thousands of donated toys onto trucks that will be distributed to children in need across the Coastal Bend. The event marked one of the largest toy-loading efforts of the Toys for Tots season.

The United States Marines worked alongside members of the La Posada Foundation to ensure the gifts reach families ahead of Christmas. After the toy-loading effort wrapped up, the foundation hosted a breakfast to thank the Marines for their service and dedication to the community.

“This event is the most important event of the Toys for Tots season,” U.S. Marine Sgt. Russell Sweet, said. “This event creates 8,000 toys and around $40,000 that we raise for all of Corpus Christi. It just is a great opportunity for us to give back, then see the smiles on everyone's faces."

In addition to the toy donations, the La Posada Foundation presented a $40,000 check to support the Toys for Tots program, further strengthening the effort to provide holiday gifts for local children.

U.S. Marines and members of the La Posada Foundation are expected to distribute the toys to families throughout the Coastal Bend later this week, just in time for Christmas.

