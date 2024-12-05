La Posada 2024 off to a rockin' start at Hardknocks Sports Grill

The 54th annual La Posada lighted boat parade has officially kicked off on the island! Neighbors were allowed free entry to the kickoff party on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Hardknocks Sports Grill on Padre Island by bringing an unwrapped toy to donate to the La Posada Foundation, benefitting Toys for Tots. It was a night full of live entertainment from local musicians, silent and live auctions, and tons of toy donations to give to Toys for Tots.

"We have some of the most amazing live auction items. We've got live music by Dan Herrington and Stevie Start, and we've been working on this for a couple of months now. It's free to the public. All you have to do is bring a toy," La Posada Foundation board members Hilda Perez-Garcia and Debbie Davenport said.

Items like art, clothes, jewelry, and more were auctioned off during the silent and live auctions. Attendees also jammed out to local musicians Stevie Start and Dan Herrington who played some Christmas tunes.

The La Posada Foundation Board members are hoping to reach 10,000 toys donated this year.

"The year before, we were like 7800. Every year we grow about a thousand. So hopefully this year we'll go over 9700. Hopefully ten thousand, maybe twelve! So, come out and bring a toy. Our goal is to increase it every year. Now, we're still collecting toys until the middle of December," Perez-Garcia and Davenport said.

All toys brought to the kickoff party go to the La Posada Foundation to be donated to Toys for Tots and to give Christmas to children all over the Coastal Bend. The money raised throughout the week will be directly donated to several different nonprofits such as CASA of the Coastal Bend.

"We're still collecting toys until the middle of December, so its not over this weekend." Perez-Garcia said. "If you see a toy box, we will leave the toy boxes out at the majority of the restaurants. So, if you see a toy box, please bring a toy."

Toys for Tots donation boxes can be found at most of the island restaurants and small businesses throughout mid-December.

