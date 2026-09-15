Kentucky man pardoned by Trump for Jan. 6 riot arrested in Corpus Christi on federal gun charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Peter Schwartz, a Kentucky man pardoned by President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was arrested in Corpus Christi and is back in federal custody.

Court documents show police arrested Schwartz on Sept. 9.

Schwartz had received the stiffest punishment of any Jan. 6 defendant — 14 years in prison — before receiving a presidential pardon.

The arrest followed a report from July 14 that Schwartz was doing "donuts" around someone's truck near Bob Hall Pier. The victim told police when they tried to confront Schwartz, Schwartz pulled a gun on them.

The victim told police Schwartz was in a silver Chevrolet truck with chrome wheels and had a female passenger.

Schwartz fled the scene but was later pulled over by park rangers, who found two loaded pistols in his truck along with a bag of what appeared to be cocaine.

Rangers said after informing Schwartz and his passenger that they were detained, they both refused to identify themselves.

According to the court document, once park rangers were able to identify the couple, they revealed Schwartz had an invalid drivers license due to "DUI refusals".

They arrested Schwartz for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

On Sept. 9, U.S. Magistrate Julie Hampton found there was probable cause to detain Schwartz. Soon after, ATF Task Force sent trucks to Padre Island to arrest him.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!