JFK Bridge lane closures this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you're going OTB this week, you need to be aware of some scheduled lane closures happening.

TxDOT says that a contractor will be performing some concrete work under the main spans and on the outside lanes on the westbound side of the JFK Causeway bridge.

These lane closures will take place any time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Jan 14) through Friday (Jan 17). These lane closures will only affect the bridge, not the entire causeway.

TxDOT also said that the public will be informed if any lanes need to be closed in the eastbound lanes.

So, slow down in these work zones and watch for workers and equipment.

