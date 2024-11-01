It's time for another game bird hunting season; but will hunters be lucky ducks?

Duck hunting season in the Coastal Bend starts on Sat., Nov. 2nd and goes through Dec. 1st.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens say the recent dry and warm weather is not expected to negatively affect duck hunting season.

Duck hunters are urged to follow all duck hunting protocols, including bag limit, baiting regulations, and having the proper licenses.

Passionate duck hunters in the Coastal Bend are excited for the season to return.

“Ideal for duck hunting is typically your overcast days, your colder days, that will bring those ducks from a higher altitude to a lower altitude," TPWD Captain Game Warden Ben Baker said. “It could be affected at times, but the ducks are ultimately going to go south for their migration, so it could change up the timing a little bit on it, but ultimately, they’ll get here. Usually, with that good cool front, that'll push them down.”

Local experienced duck hunters, like Pate Hamza who works at The Sharp Shooter, are excited for opening day on Nov. 1st.

“Anywhere the back side of Mustang Island, all the way down south, is pretty world-class hunting, you know depending on who you ask, but there’s a lot of cool species that spend their winter exclusively on the back side of that island," Hamza said.

Game Wardens urge all hunters participating in duck hunting season to follow all protocols.

“Waterfowl is a migratory game bird, and so all those rules and regulations apply. As far as you know, having your hunting license, having your migratory game bird endorsement, having your federal duck stamp, having your HIP certification," Captain Ben Baker said.

Neighbors who live near public waters with duck blinds set up will likely start to hear gunshots from duck hunters early in the morning.

“Your day as a duck hunter will start anywhere from like 2:30 to 3 in the morning. And if you’re real lucky, and you got a nice, easy, comfy spot, sometimes you can get out there as late as 4 or 5," Hamza said.

Hunters may only have six ducks in the aggregate, and the possession limit is three times the daily bag limit.

“The main thing is three total in the shotgun. You know you’ve also got your rules and regulations. As far as you know, six ducks in the aggregate, any combination of duck species, and then of course, your baiting regulations. You can not place any bait to attract," Captain Baker said.

Experienced duck hunters say it's just a matter of time before another successful season.

“I imagine this heat and this drought is gonna keep up North longer, but you know, they’ll come down here eventually. They always do," Hamza said.

Duck hunting season in the Coastal Bend goes through Dec. 1st and stops for two weeks, and then picks back up again on December 14th until Jan. 26th, 2025. For more information on duck hunting rules and regulations in South Texas, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

