Island Mega Garage Sale draws neighbors to 50 streets for bargains and a twice-a-year sense of community

It may be a bit cooler out, but folks here on the Island still hit the streets for the Island Mega Garage Sale.

The Island Mega Garage Sale happens twice a year, and on Saturday, community members on the Island flocked to houses on 50 different streets looking for good bargains. But it's not just about the deals and steals — neighbors on the Island say the Mega Garage Sale brings a sense of community.

"So I think it's brought people together and allowed us to communicate. I've already met some neighbors from down the street that just moved in and uh other friends, spouses have showed up, so it's pretty cool," Melissa Ganer said.

The Island Mega Garage Sale is a staple in the Island community and gives neighbors a chance to not only make money but also make connections.

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