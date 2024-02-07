ISAC meeting highlights big projects on the island

Padre Island Strategic Action Committee monthly meeting

Discussed multiple big projects on the island

Residents raised concerns about drainage issues and yard erosion

The monthly Island Strategic Action Committee (ISAC) meeting was held at Seashore Middle Academy on Tuesday Feb, 6.

The committee's agenda for the meeting consisted of beaches and parks updates, engineering and bond updates, TIRZ #2 updates, island mobility plan updates, and FEMA subcommittee updates.

The major topic of discussion at the meeting was base flood elevation.

"We had to go back and review the base flood elevation so what we did, is we had a set of recommendations that we actually took to city council last month that had to do with infill and the different elevations that you can put in when you're building an infill lot so that way you don't flood your neighbors," Jay Gardner, ISAC Chairman said.

There has to be certain measurements for slopes for building an infill lot.

A couple residents spoje out during the public comment section of the meeting and raised their concerns about their own yards flooding.

“When you have infill lots, and you have neighbors, you lot is a lot higher and it’s flooding the neighbors. So that’s an issue that we knew was going to be an issue several years ago and it’s coming home to roost. So, we’re just trying to get staff to take a look at it and city council to take a look at it," Gardner said.

Another major topic of discussion at the meeting was the Island mobility plan.

"And updates on the island mobility plan. We've had issues with moving golf carts, people on razors, pedestrians, bicycles, all over the island. So, we formally requested an island mobility plan, not a study, and there's a big difference because a lot of studies have been done but we need a plan to move multi-modal people around on the island in the name of safety," Gardner said.

An updated draft for the plan was shared by Roger Montelongo, a Special Porjects Manager for the island mobility plan.

Another open house regarding the island mobility plan will be held for the community's input sometime in March.

The next ISAC meeting will take place on the first Tuesday in March at 5:30 at Seashore Middle Academy.

