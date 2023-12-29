How not to have your New Year's Eve go up in flames

Many fire hazards from fireworks and campfires on New Year's Eve

Setting off fireworks is illegal

Beach campfire safety tips and regulations

Nuces County ESD 2 advises on what to do if a beach fire breaks out

New Year's Eve is always a busy day for local firefighters in the Coastal Bend.

Fire hazards such as setting off fireworks, having campfires, and lighting sparklers all have the opportunity to go wrong.

The firefighters at Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 are very familiar with putting out fires on New Year's Eve.

"So this is the time of year where obviously you know fireworks are a big thing. So naturally the call volume is going to go up," Nueces County ESD 2 Firefighter Ronnie Vega said.

Setting off fireworks and having large bonfires on the beaches of the Coastal Bend is illegal.

"It is illegal to pop fireworks on the beach. It is against city policies,” Ronnie Vega said.

However, small campfires on Gulf beaches are legal, as long as people follow the regulations.

“If you’re going to be having a fire of some sort you know there’s a couple rules you can follow. A big one for us is there’s a three by three by three rule. As in having your fire pit three feet wide, three feet long, and three feet deep," Ronnie Vega said.

If a beach fire were to break out, the Nueces County firefighters advise not to try to deal with it yourself.

“If you are on the beach and you do witness a fire breaking out, the best thing you can do is call 911. Don’t try to investigate it yourself. Don’t try to extinguish it yourself," Ronnie Vega said.

Firefighter Ronnie Vega recommends for people having campfires on the beach to come prepared with a source of water and a first aid kit, just in case.

“Unfortunately it is a common occurrence," Ronnie Vega said. "It does happen yearly. You know, just with the time of the year and sometimes the way the weather acts up and with the dunes and everything that’s out there, it happens. It’s an accident. We understand, but it does happen and we do try to stay more prepared.”

Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 is prepared to put out any fires that might occur this New Year's holiday weekend, but they want people to do their part and follow the proper protocols to enjoy their holiday and avoid the risk of a beach fire.

