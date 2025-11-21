Hailstorm kills 1,800 water birds on Shamrock Island, reveals climate change patterns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A devastating hailstorm that struck Shamrock Island in early November killed over 1,800 water birds, creating both an ecological tragedy and an unprecedented research opportunity for scientists studying climate impacts on wildlife.

The storm killed 1,400 brown pelicans and approximately 30 other bird species on Shamrock Island, one of the five largest water bird colonies in the state, according to the Conservation and Biodiversity Program.

Dale Gawlik, the program's endowed chair, said this storm was a rare event because of the size of hail it produced.

His research of climate history indicates that storms producing hail larger than one inch will become more common in the future.

The Conservation and Biodiversity Program is now studying the hailstorm's impact on this critical bird colony. All research on this bird kill is expected to be published in about a year.

