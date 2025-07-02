Fourth of July celebrations can be ruff for pets; tips to keep furry friends safe this holiday weekend

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, local animal advocates are reminding neighbors that fireworks can be frightening for pets, potentially causing them to run away from home.

"Fireworks have been going on all week. Yeah, they started about a week ago, and they'll continue to go on. There have been a number of lost dogs out here already," said Keri Morales, a Padre Island neighbor and long-time animal rescue advocate.

Morales said one of her neighbors found a small dachshund dog lost and scared near Gypsy Street on the island last Saturday. She believes the dog ran away from home because of loud fireworks that were going off that day.

"Of course it's a city ordinance, you're not supposed to be doing fireworks, but we all know it's going to happen. It's also a city ordinance that you're supposed to have your dog microchipped, and the microchip registered. That's something that's within your control, to microchip your dog," Morales said.

While setting off fireworks is illegal within Corpus Christi city limits, staff from the Gulf Coast Humane Society recommend pet owners take precautions if they plan to set off fireworks legally elsewhere.

"Nationwide, you know, this is a big day for lost pets, the fifth of July, sees a lot of lost pets. Both on Facebook, coming into our shelter, coming into Animal Control facilities in the area," Jackie McCollough, the Director of Marketing and Development at Gulf Coast Humane Society, said.

That's why the Gulf Coast Humane Society staff advise pet owners to make sure pets have up-to-date tags and collars, registered microchips, and a safe space indoors for their pet during any fireworks and celebrations. There are places in Corpus Christi that pet owners can get their animals microchipped for free, such as at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on Holly Road, Mondays through Saturdays from 1:00pm until 5:30pm.

"Your pet doesn't know that it's the Fourth of July. They just know that there's really loud noises and a lot of really bright fireworks outside, but they don't totally understand why," McCollough said.

Morales hopes no other dogs in Corpus Christi end up in the same situation as the dachshund dog that is currently in her care.

"If your dog is not microchipped, your cat is not microchipped and registered, you're gonna have a situation like him, where they're going to be on the street. You're not going to know their status. We can't get him back home," Morales said.

Morales is working to spread awareness and reunite this dog with its owners.

"You can't control if your neighbors are going to set off fireworks, so protect your dog. Stay home with them. Keep them inside. But, please, microchip your animal," Morales said.

It's important to remember to have clear identification on your pets like a collar with tags containing contact information and a registered microchip to ensure they can be returned if they get lost.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

