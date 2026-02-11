Flour Bluff ISD students trade classroom for boats

CORPUS CHRISTI — Flour Bluff High School students spent part of their day on Padre Island, but it wasn't for an early spring break. Instead, they were on a field trip to Marker 37 to learn how to operate boats and receive other marine industries training.

The program is the result of a partnership between the Flour Bluff School District and the Freedom Boat Club of the Coastal Bend. Students learn their way around boats to prepare them for careers in maritime industries.

"We're a combination of things. We're, there's a lot of hospitality, there's the mechanical side, there's the management side. There's so many different aspects of what we do," Steven Gordon said.

Gordon is the owner of Freedom Boat Club.

The Flour Bluff Independent School District is working on establishing a maritime industries program. They hope to launch it in the next school year.

