First sea turtle nest in Texas found on North Padre Island

Sea turtle nesting season has officially begun in Texas with an exciting early start. A Kemp's ridley sea turtle nest, marking the second-earliest ever documented in the state, was discovered on April 2 by turtle patrollers from Nueces County Coastal Parks. The nesting turtle came ashore before sunrise and successfully laid 75 eggs before returning to the Gulf of Mexico.

This milestone represents the second year that Nueces County Coastal Parks (NCCP) has actively patrolled North Padre Island beaches. Beachgoers are likely to see NCCP teams working during this period from the south Packery Channel Jetty to the boundary of Padre Island National Seashore. Patrollers monitor the beach for sea turtle activities, collect data from nesting turtles, and relocate nests to protected areas to improve survival rates.

Kemp's ridley sea turtles are critically endangered, making public awareness and cooperation important for their protection.

Officials emphasize several key ways the community can help protect these remarkable creatures and their nesting habitats:

Safety Guidelines for Drivers:

Drive slowly (15 mph maximum) and stay alert—nesting turtles are small, camouflaged, and won't move out of the way of vehicles

Help protect turtles from vehicles by guiding traffic around them

Respectful Observation:

Keep your distance and stay out of a turtle's line of sight—disturbance may cause her to abandon nesting

Do not approach or touch sea turtles, as they are protected under the Endangered Species Act

How to Report Sightings

If you encounter a sea turtle nesting, officials urge the public to call 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8535) immediately. When reporting, please provide the exact location and, if possible, send photos while maintaining a respectful distance.

"Protecting sea turtles is a community effort, and we appreciate the public's help in keeping our beaches—and these incredible animals—safe," said NCCP officials.

The early arrival of this nesting season offers hope for the recovery of this critically endangered species, but success depends on continued conservation efforts and public cooperation throughout the months ahead.

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