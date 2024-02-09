Everything you need to know for Barefoot Mardi Gras 2024

14th annual Barefoot Mardi Gras 11 am on Saturday, February 10

Rain or shine event

Proceeds benefit Texas Sealife Center and Operation Finally Home

It's that time of year again for the biggest event on Padre Island. That's right—Barefoot Mardi Gras!

While fun, Barefoot Mardi Gras activities have been going on for the past few weeks like the King and Queen Ball, the main Barefoot Mardi Gras Parade event is on Sat Feb, 10.

Elaine Motl has been coordinating the event on behalf of the Padre Island Business Association as the Barefoot Mardi Gras Event Director for the past 10 years. She is thrilled to see how much it has grown over the years.

"It started off 14 years ago as a backyard event here on Padre Island. The purpose of the event was to raise money for charity. And it grew into a neighborhood parade and then eventually the parade came to the beach," Motl said. "And now 14 years later we are in a position where we have thousands of people watching the parade and have raised over a hundred thousand dollars for charity."

The charities vary over the years, but this year, The Texas Sealife Center and Operation Finally Home will benefit from Barefoot Mardi Gras.

The 2024 king and queen of Barefoot Mardi Gras are D.C. Ratcliff and Kaylynn Paxson. They were crowded at the King and Queen Charity Ball on Feb 3.

Ratcliff and Paxson have both been involved in helping with Barefoot Mardi Gras for about 10 years.

“So Barefoot Mardi Gras definitely brings the community together every year in a number of ways. From volunteers to event chairs, to our wonderful list of sponsors, almost anyone has had the ability to come and say 'I want to be a part of Barefoot Mardi Gras and its success and growth'," Paxson said.

They were recognized as king and queen for their hard work and dedication over the years.

“It takes a village to pull this off. But we really love doing it. And we can’t wait to share with the whole community," Ratcliff said.

While putting this event together takes a lot of teamwork and organization, the attendees still have a blast.

“We have a great time. It’s Padre Island. We do like to have a good time. But it always goes back to a charity," Paxson said.

Parking is available at the Briscoe King Pavillion parking lot in Padre Balli Park. Attendees can set up lawn or beach chairs near their vehicles to watch the parade. Showing up early to try to avoid large crowds is encouraged.

The parade starts at Whitecap Beach and goes through Padre Balli Park.

"We ask that cars park head in or tail in, East and West, and as close together as possible. Bring water, snacks, and sunscreen. Come out and just plan to have a really great time," Motl said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.