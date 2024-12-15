Corpus Christi City Council District 4 unofficial winner announced

Kaylynn Paxson is the new unofficial councilwoman-elect for the Corpus Christi City Council District 4 seat. She won against her opponent May Nardone Mendoza in the runoff election on Saturday, Dec. 14, securing 64.84% of the votes.

In November 2024, neither Kaylynn Paxson or May Nardone Mendoza received the majority vote, so the race went into a runoff. Kaylynn Paxson received 46% of the votes, while May Nardone Mendoza received 25% on election night.

"We want to thank God for getting to the lead that we are in right now, thank our voters for coming out one more time and voting, and thank all of our incredible volunteers and helpers who helped us get here. They have worked tirelessly," Paxson said in an interview with KRIS 6 News reporter Erin Holly.

The Corpus Christi City Council District 4 jurisdiction area covers the Bay Area, Flour Bluff, and Padre Island. Both Kaylynn Paxson and May Nardone Mendoza, who went head to head in the District 4 runoff, are Padre Island residents. Dan Suckley, the current Corpus Christi District 4 councilman, did not run for re-election.

When KRIS 6 News asked Paxson during pre-election questionnaire, she mentioned three major issues in the District 4 area that she wanted to address.

"If we get in there tonight, God willing, the things we are going to focus on is turning the focus back to the district in all aspects," Paxson said. "We need to reduce our taxes and fees...that has got to change. Secondly, a good, strong infrastructure plan, something that's going to actually last. (And) like I said earlier, bringing the district with us, putting the focus and priority back on our district."

Paxson said she is looking forward to serving the Bay Area, Flour Bluff, and Padre Island as the new unofficial councilwoman-elect.

The current City Councilman for District 4, Dan Suckley, will finish out his term until Paxson is sworn in in January.

