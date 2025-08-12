Construction on track for new Bob Hall Pier, officials say

County officials say construction of the new Bob Hall Pier is progressing according to schedule, with plans for the structure to open by the end of the year.

The new pier will be longer, taller, and built to hurricane standards, making it safer and more durable than its predecessor.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

"It's got a diamond head in the end which will help with water surge. So it's really designed to help avoid a lot of that surge that took it down in the first place," Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney said.

The original pier was torn down after sustaining damage from Hurricane Hanna in 2020.

While the pier itself is scheduled to open at the end of this year, Chesney estimates the restaurant could open around the summer of 2026.

