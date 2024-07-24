Construction nearly complete on first of seven bridges in North Padre Island development

The first of seven interior bridges was installed in the Whitecap North Padre Island (NPI), Corpus Christi’s pioneering master-planned resort and residential community.

The first of seven interior bridges was installed in the Whitecap North Padre Island (NPI) Development, Corpus Christi’s pioneering master-planned resort and residential community. This first interior bridge, which is about 60 feet, will connect vehicles, such as cars and golf carts, and pedestrians from the north end of Whitecap NPI off Commodores Drive and Aquarius Street, with the rest of the property. Three of the seven bridges are part of phase one of the Whitecap NPI project. Construction on the first bridge should be complete in about one month.

“Phase one is the big push right now, and that’s our first two hundred homes. So, these first two bridges, through the end of the year, will really connect. Like I said, the three islands together, as well as those three islands to the preserve. So, that’s our big push right now," Terence Johnson, Executive Vice President of Ashlar Development, said.

The Whitecap N.P.I. Development will consist of more than 600 homes. The homes are spread across different parts of the property, which are referred to as 'islands.'

“This is our first internal bridge that connects two of the islands together. Our second bridge is scheduled right around October," Johnson said.

Johnson says that Whitecap N.P.I. has been in the planning phases for about two and a half years. But now, people can finally start to see vertical development.

“So, that’s when you actually start physically seeing buildings coming up out of the ground," Johnson said.

The bridges are open to be used by the general public, not just Whitecap NPI residents.

“But the preserve is a public park as well. Anyone visiting the public park, the preserve will be able to drive over those bridges," Johnson said.

The bridges will also allow other parts of the island to be more golf cart accessible.

“The paths through our community, of course, connect our residents to our commercial development areas. As well as, connects our neighborhood and community to Whitecap Beach," Johnson said.

Johnson said that the next phase of the Whitecap N.P.I. Development project is set to start sometime in August.

“Our next phase of construction is about to start next month, with the construction of our first phase one amenity areas. That’s our clubhouse, our pool, a café and a dog park," Johnson said.

