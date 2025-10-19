Construction contract to be awarded for phase 1 of Commodore Park improvements

Corpus Christi city leaders, on Tuesday, will discuss awarding a construction contract to Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Inc. for phase 1 of the Commodore Park Improvements Project. The price tag on this particular contract for phase 1 is set for $3,448,147.

Located in Council District 4, Commodore Park sits within the Padre Island community and currently occupies only one acre of a 12-acre site. City leaders said the project will expand the park’s footprint, providing residents with more outdoor recreation options and transforming the area into a destination for families and visitors alike.

Phase 1 improvements include:



A covered basketball court pavilion

Two tennis courts and four pickleball courts

A fenced, shaded playground area with poured-in-place surfacing

A bird observation blind

A picnic area

A concrete walking trail

A new parking lot with golf cart accommodations

LED park lighting and ADA accessibility throughout

According to city leaders, design work began last year after voters approved $1 million for design in the 2022 Bond and $5 million for construction in the 2024 Bond Program. An additional $400,000 from the TIRZ #2 Fund was authorized for design in June 2024.

City documents show the bidding process opened in August 2025, with four construction companies submitting offers. Weaver & Jacobs Constructors submitted the lowest responsible bid at $3.44 million, well below the engineer’s estimate of $7.2 million.

The Commodore Park Improvement Project is part of the city’s $175 million Bond 2024 Program, which voters approved in November 2024. The program includes 38 total projects for streets, parks, public safety, and cultural facilities.

Funding for this first phase will come from the Parks & Recreation 2024 G.O. Bond Prop B, with the remaining savings set aside to help design Phase 2.

City staff recommend awarding the contract to Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, noting the company’s extensive experience with local projects such as Corpus Christi Fire Station #3 and multiple school construction projects for London ISDand Gregory-Portland ISD.

Plans for Phase 2 will be proposed in a future bond program and could include major additions such as:



A community pool with ADA access and a pool house

A gymnasium with an indoor basketball court, locker rooms, and offices

A community center for events with a catering kitchen and concessions

Additional parking, sidewalks, and lighting

The construction phase is expected to begin in November 2025, following contract finalization this fall. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2026.

