Community gathers at Whitecap Beach for beachcombing event with Harte Research Institute, Phillips 66

What started as one man combing the beach alone has grown into an entire community.

Saturday morning, beachgoers took over Whitecap Beach for a beachcombing event hosted by Jace Tunnell, the Harte Research Institute, and Phillips 66.

Tunnell said it was the first big public event he has been able to hold with the Harte Research Institute.

The event not only brought the community together but also helped educate attendees on marine life and how important it is to maintain beaches.

"You know, it's like, I think of this is [as] my career, it's my job, you know, who's gonna care about it. But then to see all these people showing up, I mean, it kind of gives you a fuzzy feeling out here and it's real meaningful and I appreciate it," Jace Tunnell said.