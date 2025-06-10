Coastal Bend fishing guides show pediatric cancer patients a 'reel' good time in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — Pediatric cancer patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital had a "reel" good time in Port Aransas on Tuesday during the 19th annual "Chemo Kids Fish Off." Fishermen and women from the Coastal Bend Guides Association volunteered their boats and time to take the young patients out on the water for a day of fishing and fun.

"Well it was real fun! I really enjoyed my time. I caught three fish. I caught a fish that was 15 and a half inches, 16 and a half inches, and 17 and a half inches," Justin Coan, a Driscoll Children's Hospital patient, said.

The event has grown significantly over its nearly two decades of existence.

"It started in Hampton's Landing in Aransas Pass, and it has grown over the years, so we had to move it to Port Aransas, and it keeps growing. So, we're doing something right because the kids get to come back every year and make this amazing memory," Captain Billie Kocian, a member of Coastal Bend Guide Association, said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly joined the group on the water to see firsthand how these few hours mean the world to pediatric cancer patients like Korben Salinas.

"I got three trout! But one person caught the biggest fish. Who was it? Me!" Salinas said.

Captain Dave Kahil, the treasurer of Coastal Bend Guides Association, has been participating in this event for over a decade.

"The accomplishment is getting them out of the hospital and just getting them away from being sick all the time, and not focusing on that. Focusing on actually having a good time and showing that they can," Kahil said.

After a morning full of fishing, the participants, their nurses, and more volunteers continued the celebration at Robert's Point Park in Port Aransas with lunch, an award ceremony, games, and a special art activity.

"They paint their fish and they put them on cloths, and it's really cool to see them painting their fish and they can do all different kinds of designs and colors and everything, and then we display the cloths," Kahil said.

The guides say their favorite part of the day is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces.

Erin Holly

"They didn't really have to do all this. And the fact that they did, just like shows how much they care," Coan said.

For some participants, like Salinas, the experience fulfilled a longtime wish: "It's been my life's dream to do it!"

Members of the Coastal Bend Guides Association hope to continue the Driscoll fishing tournament tradition for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

