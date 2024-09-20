Business owners concerned PINS Sea turtle program reorganization could lead to no driving on PINS beaches

The Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) Sea Turtle Science and Recovery Program will merge with the Science and Resources Management Division.

Many residents and turtle lovers are outraged about this change, and they think PINS officials are not releasing all the information.

Business owners are worried that the reorganization could lead to no beach driving, which would lead to less tourists, then harming the local economy.

PINS officials say beach driving will not be revoked, but some are still skeptical

A few weeks ago, KRIS 6 News reported about the Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) Sea Turtle Science and Recovery Program being in the process of being reorganized.

The program has been around since the 1970s, and it is responsible for the conservation of sea turtles, and many residents feel passionately about the program.

The Sea Turtle Recovery program will soon merge with the Science and Resources Management Division of PINS. Local business owners are worried that the reorganization of the Sea Turtle Program could potentially lead to eliminating driving vehicles on PINS beaches, which would then harm their businesses and the local economy.

“I am so angry. Like, just talking about it right now, my blood is pumping. You know, because a lot of what is not being said is what’s dangerous. They’re coming up front and saying, we’re doing to do this study, we’re going to do this, what do you mean by this study? What do you mean by this study? What are your parameters? What exactly are you going to do? They won’t tell us," Alberto Zertuche, Owner of Hard Life’s Bait & Tackle, said.

Zertuche, along with others from the groups: Team Hard Life, Break Away Tackle and Sea Turtle Advocates for Conservation and Education (STACE) created a petition to save the Kemp's Ridley program.

They say they are concerned because PINS officials have studied vehicles on the beach previously.

“So, the last time they did something like this? It involved beach driving. Well, their whole parameter is to get beach driving to stop. So, is that going to be included?" Zertuche said.

KRIS 6 News reporter Erin Holly asked PINS officials if the reorganization of the sea turtle program would lead to eliminating driving on PINS beaches, and they said beach driving would not be eliminated. However, some people are still skeptical.

“As a user, as a person that's been involved in the economics of that, how it's going to affect our businesses, how it's going to affect the city of Corpus Christi? I find it absolutely unbelievable," Nick Meyer, Owner of BreakAway Tackle said.

These business owners say the beach driving in Texas attracts a lot of tourists, which fuels their local businesses.

“That’s going to be affecting me, because 90% of the people that come in my shop are tourists. I’m gonna lose my shop," Zertuche said.

While the economy is a major concern of these business owners, they're also avid turtle advocates and the safety of the turtles is always at the forefront.

“That also is detrimental to the turtles. Their survival rate is like 1 in 1000 if they’re left on the beach," Meyer said.

According to Zertuche and Meyer, more people being able to drive on the beach, leads to more people being on the beach in the first place and being able to spot sea turtles that are nesting. Then, they can alert PINS officials about the nest.

Zertuche, Meyer, and others who feel strongly about the program, feel as if they're being iced out of being able to help with the program.

“They’re making it almost impossible for us to be part of that program. This is our backyard. They’re hitting us, not just in our wallets, they’re hitting us in our heart," Zertuche said.

Zertuche and Meyer, along with other passionate turtle advocates will be at the Padre Islander and Island Sports store at 14514 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi from 10:00am-4:00pm to invite people to sign their petition in person.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.