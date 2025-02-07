From petal to petal, and ribbon to ribbon, Padre Island neighbor Meagan Furey is bringing a new commodity to the island. She recently opened the doors of her brand new floral shop called BeachN' Blooms.

Business is bloomin' on Padre Island; Roots are planted deeper than than you'd think

“Should we go with pink, should we go with lavender?" Furey said.

She carefully crafts every kind of flower, every color, every wrapping, every vase, and every bow.

“I opened a flower store!” Furey said. “It was actually an idea I had in a moment of prayer."

A flower shop is something that island neighbors would have to drive off of the island and OTB, over the bridge, for previously.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly asked Furey, "What made you want to open a flower shop on the island specifically?”

“When I really sat down and thought about it and realized that not only is there no flower shop on the island, there’s no flower shop in Port Aransas either," Furey said.

After that realization, Furey 'rose' to the occasion.

“She put together the most perfect pink arrangement. I said I want pink, but not you know, not in your face pink, and it was like she read my mind," Alyssa Cozzillio, a BeachN' Blooms customer said.

But, it's not all rainbows and rose petals for Furey.

“So, my mom is fighting a cancer battle, actually two of them, and she was diagnosed in October of ‘23," Furey said.

Flowers are rooted a whole lot deeper for the Furey family. They mean more to Furey and her two sisters, Courtney and Tia, than just a kind gesture.

“When I was younger, my mom was a florist," Furey said. “I’d walk to the flower shop where she worked and I’d go dumpster diving for what they call 'trash flowers.' But they weren't trash flowers to a 10-year-old," Furey said.

From decades ago dumpster diving for her mom Charlee’s throw-away flowers, to opening a business to pay for her mother's medical bills, Furey and her family have been through it all.

“I was, you know, really just praying and looking for a way that I was gonna be able to support my mom," Furey said.

Furey is hoping for her mom Charlee to be able to come into the BeachN' Blooms in person soon.

“I can’t think of anything more rewarding. It means everything for me to be able to do this for my mom," Furey said.

BeachN' Blooms is still accepting orders for Valentine's Day. Customers can call, order online, or stop into the store in person for pre-made and unique custom flower bouquets, along with other plants and gifts.

