Body of man reportedly thrown from boat located after search near Padre Island

A search near Padre Island ended Monday after first responders recovered the body of a man who reportedly went overboard.
According to Nueces County emergency officials, multiple agencies responded shortly before noon to a GPS alert near the entrance to Padre Isles.
When crews arrived, they learned an adult man had been thrown from a boat and was missing.
After searching the area for several hours, crews located the man dead.
The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 66-year-old Herbert Ward, Jr.
Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident.