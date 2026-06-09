Bob Hall Pier to start charging entrance fees as construction continues

Bob Hall Pier remains open to the public at no charge — but that is about to change.

Nueces County will begin charging fees to access the pier as soon as a new building is installed near the entrance, which could happen as early as next week.

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County Commissioner Brent Chesney said Nueces County is not charging to access the pier now, but once the new building is in place, visitors will pay $3 to walk on the pier, $4 to fish, and $1 for veterans.

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The pier is still under construction, with the main building currently being gutted.

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