Bob Hall Pier to start charging entrance fees as construction continues

Bob Hall Pier remains open to the public at no charge — but that is about to change.
Nueces County will begin charging fees to access the pier as soon as a new building is installed near the entrance, which could happen as early as next week.
County Commissioner Brent Chesney said Nueces County is not charging to access the pier now, but once the new building is in place, visitors will pay $3 to walk on the pier, $4 to fish, and $1 for veterans.
The pier is still under construction, with the main building currently being gutted.
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