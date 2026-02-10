Bob Hall Pier to reopen with ribbon cutting ceremony

Great news for beach lovers and anglers!

Bob Hall Pier will officially reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney announced.

The iconic pier will be free to the public for the first 90 days, allowing visitors to enjoy the newly reconstructed structure without charge.

KRIS 6

"The iconic pier will be open and will be free to the public to use and enjoy for the first 90 days to allow everyone to enjoy this beautiful new pier," Chesney said.

The commissioner indicated that more details about the reopening will be announced in the coming days.

Bob Hall Pier, located on Padre Island, has been a popular fishing and recreational destination for residents and tourists visiting the Corpus Christi area.

RELATED STORIES:

Exclusive look inside $28.5 million Bob Hall Pier rebuild designed to withstand 100-year storms

Exclusive look inside $28.5 million Bob Hall Pier rebuild designed to withstand 100-year storms

Rebuilding Bob Hall Pier

Rebuilding Bob Hall Pier

Coastal Parks Board decides on final design for new Bob Hall Pier

Coastal Parks Board decides on final design for new Bob Hall Pier

_________________________________________________________________

COASTAL BEND HISTORY: Bob Hall Pier and the name behind it

Bob Hall Pier and the name behind it

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!