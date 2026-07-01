Bob Hall Pier to close July 9 for concrete pour on new concession area

Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi will be closed to the public for 12 hours next week as construction crews work to complete a new concession area.

The pier will be inaccessible from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Nueces County says the closure is necessary to allow a contractor to pour concrete walls for the new concession area.

Barricades and caution tape will mark the work zone, and construction personnel will be on site throughout the project. Visitors are asked to stay clear of the work area and respect all posted barriers and signage.

The pier is expected to reopen for public use by the end of the day.

For more information, contact Nueces County Coastal Parks at (361) 949-8122.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.