Beloved Padre Island hairstylist faces Breast Cancer with strength and community support

For nearly two decades, Michelle Chandler Matthews has been a trusted hairstylist on Padre Island, known for making every client feel their best the moment they leave her chair.

“She is so talented in many different ways,” said longtime customer Diana Gosling of Island Breeze House of Hair.

Inside the salon, the sound of scissors and laughter fills the room as Michelle works her magic on each client. But earlier this year, her life took an unexpected turn.

In May, Michelle was diagnosed with Stage 1 invasive lobular breast cancer. Despite the news, she’s continuing to do what she loves most: caring for her clients.

“I start chemo on the 22, next week, so that's why I'm here to take care of you,” Michelle said.

She credits her routine health checkups for catching the cancer early.

“July 17 is when they scheduled me for the double mastectomy and told me that we could probably would get it all done because we bought it early enough but no they didn’t because it already had gotten into the lymph nodes. If I hadn’t been getting my regular screenings then I wouldn’t have never felt it and it would’ve gone to stage 4 before I knew it,” Michelle explained.

Her story is now inspiring others who sit in her chair.

“Michelle has just inspired me because I'm a little behind on getting my mammogram and it's so important for women to do this,” said Gosling.

As Michelle prepares to begin chemotherapy and radiation in the coming months, she says the love and support from the community have meant the world to her. Friends, neighbors, and clients have come together to help raise money for her medical expenses.

“The overwhelming outpouring and support that I had, I can't tell you how much this means to me...,” Michelle said.

Her strength and openness are not only helping her fight cancer but are also encouraging others to prioritize their health — and proving just how powerful a close-knit community can be.

