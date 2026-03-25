Beach parking sticker fees to increase to $20 in 2027

After several hours of debating, the Nueces County Commissioners voted to raise the annual beach parking sticker fee for Mustang Island and North Padre Island from $12 to $20 starting in January 2027.

The fee covers areas managed by Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County, and has remained at $12 for approximately 20 years with no increases since 2004. The $20 sticker will remain an annual pass, rather than a daily fee, allowing unlimited access for the full calendar year.

During Wednesday morning's meeting, Commissioner Mike Pusley questioned whether a $20 yearly fee was sufficient, recommending that the permit fee should be closer to $50.

The fees are part of an interlocal agreement between Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi. During Wednesday's meeting, county coastal park officials said the increase was necessary to close the gap between stagnant revenue and the rising costs of beach maintenance, cleaning, and security. Post-COVID inflation has driven up the cost of labor, equipment, fuel, and materials, making the current fee insufficient to cover expenses. All revenue from the stickers must be legally reinvested in beach-related services, and local leaders say beaches have been cleaner and better maintained over the past decade thanks to dedicated crews.

Heavy equipment is regularly needed for seaweed, jellyfish, and post-storm debris removal, while long-distance equipment transport and dune protection have become more expensive. Peak periods like spring break also require increased law enforcement.

Officials noted they rely in part on the Texas General Land Office to reimburse costs, but they recover only 2 to 4 percent of eligible expenses due to competition with 13 other coastal jurisdictions.

Under a proposed second amendment to the interlocal agreement, Corpus Christi and Port Aransas will keep 100 percent of the permits they sell within their jurisdictions, including at convenience stores and H-E-B locations, while continuing to pay Nueces County a 16 percent share.

Previously, revenue was split based on linear footage, with Corpus Christi receiving 45-46 percent and Port Aransas 37-38 percent. This old model led to Port Aransas writing large checks to Corpus Christi because Port Aransas sells around 140,000 permits annually, compared to Corpus Christi selling roughly 110,000.

Nueces County sells about 1,100 permits directly through offices like Padre Balli Park, but will see its revenue from the 16 percent share rise from roughly $500,000 to $540,000 to approximately $1 million annually at the new $20 price. The county's share remains tied to the linear beach footage it manages, which excludes certain federal and state park areas.

Discussions revealed some debate over whether the percentage remains fair given additional county responsibilities, such as limited maintenance into Kleberg County areas and annexed lands, as well as interlocal agreements with Port Aransas for remote stretches like Highway 361.

All parties, including the Texas General Land Office, must approve the change before it takes effect. This agreement is the first step toward updating the broader beach management plan, which could include built-in mechanisms to adjust rates up to a certain amount in the future without requiring a full renegotiation every 20 years. Some leaders expressed hope for broader reforms, such as improving state reimbursement rates for coastal counties statewide.

Officials say the increase is a modest but necessary step to sustain clean and accessible beaches that draw tourists and locals to the Coastal Bend. For beachgoers, the change means planning ahead for the higher rate slated for 2027. Officials say there may be possible transitional discounts, such as early-year sales at the old price in some locations, as the new program rolls out.

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