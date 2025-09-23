Authentic Mexican, not Tex-Mex: Guajillos honors Mexico heritage through dishes

South Texasis known for its Tex-Mex staples — from crunchy tacos to cheesy enchiladas. But you won't find any of that inside one Padre Island restaurant.

‘Guajillos on the Island’ is doing things differently — putting the Mex without the Tex in their dishes.

More than a meal: Guajillos celebrates mexican Identity through cuisine

As part of our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we're highlighting this family-owned restaurant that brings the bold, authentic flavors of Mexico to South Texas — and shares a deeper cultural story with every dish.

"People think that Tex-Mex place is uh authentic Mexican food and is not.”said Fernando Rosas, co-owner of Guajillos on the Island.

Open for four years, Guajillos has been serving up dishes deeply rooted in Mexican tradition.

From posole, fish, chilaquiles, birria, and more — every plate honors time-honored recipes passed down through generations.

With roots in Veracruz, Mexico, co-owners Fernando Rosas and his son Andres say their mission is to recreate the flavors of home — for themselves and for their community.

"It's just recreation of what we miss in our own country." said Andres Rosas, co-owner of Guajillos on the Island. "We were making our recipes the way our ancestors they used to make 500 years ago just using water and pepper based."

While many local spots serve up Americanized Tex-Mex favorites like chimichangas and hard-shell tacos, Guajillos intentionally steers clear — focusing instead on preserving the integrity of traditional Mexican cuisine.

"The restaurant is not made just for Hispanic people. It's to show where the rest of the world or the rest of the people that we live together and we can do a lot of things together,” said Fernando Rosas.

Rosas also reminds the community that food is more than a meal — it’s a story of culture, history, and unity. Guajillos is located at 15037 South Padre Island D.r in Corpus Christi, TX.

