Army Redfish Anglers film TV show on Padre Island to support veterans

Did you know that there's a TV show being taped right here in Corpus Christi?

Army Redfish Anglers is an all-veteran organization that helps support veterans nonprofits from all across the country. Their mission is support, defend, fish. They host a TV show called Army Redfish Anglers: Force on Force, and season 2 filming kicked off at Doc's on Padre Island on Thursday.

"We've all served, so everybody that's on the show has prior service or currently serving," Danny Jackson, the Owner and President of Army Redfish Anglers said.

During the show filming at Doc's, last year's fishing champions from season 1 of the show received their championship rings and all members from the show got prize packages from sponsors.

"We have guys from all over, I've got one guy from as far as Florida," Jackson said.

Some of the veterans nonprofits that Army Redfish Anglers supports include Fishing With Warriors, Heroes in the Water, and Objective 22.

“Objective 22, they’re out of Rockport. They’re a smaller organization, one that we hold near and dear. Their objective is to eliminate the suicides from veterans. This year, this is kind of an emotional year for us, filming wise. We lost one of our guys to suicide this year, so, Objective 22, we’re really pushing them hard for this season," Jackson said.

The Army Redfish Anglers crew will film the rest of season 2 in Corpus Christi throughout the fall, and it will air on the Sportsman's Channel and World Fishing Network in January 2025. You can also catch it on YouTube after it airs.

"Obviously we're local here in Corpus," Jackson said. "Season 2 (is) filming out of Corpus which is great. Something that we're always looking for is additional partnerships."

