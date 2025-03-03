Animal control confiscates 55 cats from home on the island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Animal Control officers seized 55 cats from a home on Padre Island, one week after residents reached out with concerns.

In a statement to KRIS 6, the city said that it had "received a report of an estimated 30 cats possibly abandoned at a home on Main Royal Drive" on February 24.

"The following day, CCACS officers found the home abandoned, with numerous cats on the property. A Notice of Violation for Abandonment was placed on the door. That same day, the property owner notified CCACS that the cats had been released from the house," the city said.

On February 26, a neighbor reached out to KRIS 6 and asked for our help in resolving the situation. That resident said that they and other neighbors had made multiple reports to animal control, and had not received a response.

That resident said it had been two weeks since reporting the issue to the city.

KRIS 6 reached out to the city on February 26, and animal control officers went back out to the property that day. They said officers observed most of the cats were located within a fenced-in backyard of the residence.

"The cats exhibited signs of respiratory disease, which is frequently observed in hoarding situations; however, this condition poses no threat to humans or other species of animals," the city said in a written statement.

Monday, the city returned to the property and confiscated 55 cats in varying stages of health. The city said, "CCACS is evaluating each cat to assess their medical needs and will continue to work with our rescue partners to find placements via rescue or adoption after their 5-day hold period."