A flood of issues; Island neighbors concerned about future of elevation requirement changes

When the Coastal Bend receives excessive rainfall, Padre Island experiences a lot of the major flooding. City councilors recently expected to vote on new elevation requirements for homes and businesses. However, District 4 Councilman Dan Suckley said the vote was postponed the vote to seek more input from the Builders Association.

“It was on the agenda. But then we had heard some folks in the building community that had some other recommendations they wanted to make of how to possibly revise that. So, we decided to go ahead and pull it and we are going to have some additional engagement with the building community on that," Councilman Suckley said.

The original agenda item from Dec. 3, 2024 states that, "Ordinance amending Corpus Christi Code Section 14-552 to establish specific slope and retaining wall requirements for new construction on Padre Island and Mustang Island; and providing for a penalty not to exceed $500 and publication."

Island neighbors, like Sandy Graves, said they are disappointed that the item is being pushed back, and she is sick and tired of the major flooding of her property and home every time it rains a lot.

“You know, I think it's a major issue that our city government is just not addressing. I mean if you look at the elevation on the house next to mine. I mean I understand why they did that. I mean, the city gets a better insurance rate but that doesn’t help me. My yard floods," Graves said.

Councilman Suckley expects the item to make it back on the city council's agenda in the future after some more input.

“I think we need to have a greater drainage plan," Graves said.

In July 2024, the island received over 10 inches of rainfall over one night. This day, along with other tropical storms this summer, left many neighbors with flooded homes—including Graves.

"During massive storms like Alberto and Cat 1 hurricanes, the water level comes up to about here," Graves said.

While the item would set new elevation and slope restrictions for future homes and buildings built on the island, neighbors have concerns about pre-existing structures and homes.

“I would like the city council to give more consideration to the existing owners to have a lower elevation than you know, concentrating on the new builds," Graves said.

Councilman Suckley is hopeful about the future of this agenda item. However, he will be leaving office as the councilperson for District 4 soon and said its up to the newly elected city council.

“They were gonna come back to us with maybe some best practices of how they could possibly adhere to these additional requirements of having one foot above base flood elevation," Councilman Suckley said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.