A different kind of sandbox; New beach bar coming soon to Padre Island

There's a new venue coming soon to Padre Island called The Sandbox. But it's not a sandbox for kids. It's a beach bar. The "coming soon" sign and construction crews can be seen in the sand along the Michael J. Ellis Seawall on the island, next to the Windward parking lot. Conversation has been spreading among island neighbors.

“But it’s just gonna be a great addition. It’s just gonna be for fun and camaraderie, I think," Lori Jones, a Padre Island neighbor, said.

Fun and camaraderie is what some island neighbors are looking for from the Sandbox Beach Bar that is coming to the seawall area on the island.

“There’s been no building on this for a very long time. I think everyone’s gonna be excited," Jones said.

Longtime islanders say they haven’t seen business development along the seawall in decades, which is one of the reasons why they’re so excited. Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly talked to a neighbor who was out for a run along the seawall.

“I think it's always good when you have new restaurants and new bars, and it’s just exciting. I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun for everyone," Mark De La Vela, a Padre Island neighbor, said.

Locals say they are hoping the Sandbox Beach Bar venue will have a place for live entertainment and pickleball courts.

“Because a lot of us ride our bikes, and it would be fun just to bring our paddles and be able to come and park our bikes and play and be on the seawall," Amy Daniels, a Padre Island neighbor, said.

The owners of the sandbox did not respond to Erin Holly about an interview. However, construction crews can be seen at work on the sand of the property.

“I just am excited to see what it’s gonna, how it’s gonna look. And being a builder myself, I look forward to seeing the construction," De La Vela said.

These two large blue shipping containers are the first physical pieces of the new Sandbox Beach Bar that you can see on the construction site.

“Anything that brings anybody out here for a sport, or for food, is awesome for the island, Daniels said.

“I think it’s gonna be an amazing venue. So many other beach towns do this, so yay for Corpus," Jones said.

The exact opening date of when the Sandbox Beach Bar is not known yet, but the 'coming soon' sign says Spring 2025. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

