5-year-old drowns at Port Aransas beach, prompting water safety warnings from police

A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday after drowning at Port Aransas beach, and local authorities are renewing calls for water safety awareness in the wake of the tragedy.

Port Aransas Police Lt. Mike Hannon said the child was pulled from the water near beach mile marker 45 and later died at a local hospital despite emergency resuscitation efforts.

The boy was visiting the beach with his grandparents when the incident occurred. He was out of sight for only a few minutes before being discovered in the water.

Emergency responders — including a Port Aransas Police officer, a Texas Game Warden, and a lifeguard — immediately began CPR at the scene and continued life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The child was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the wake of the incident, Hannon is urging parents and caregivers to follow critical water safety measures.

Hannon said adults should know their child's swimming ability, understanding what a child can and cannot do in the water is essential for making informed decisions about supervision and safety equipment. Children should also be equipped with Coast Guard-approved flotation devices when near or in the water.

Hannon stressed that children should be watched at all times when near water.

He also warned about unpredictable water conditions at the beach.

"You can't see what is under the water and the water can get deep quick, especially for small children," Hannon said.

Hannon also reminded beachgoers about the dangers of rip currents, which can quickly pull swimmers away from shore.

The Port Aransas Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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