$1.5 million project to protect island bridges

$1.5 million Corpus Christi Scour Protection project

To renovate and protect Whitecap and Gypsy brides on Padre Island from erosion

Project will help with the longevity of the over 50-year-old bridges

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the Corpus Christi City Council approved an amendment to the Capital Improvement Program to include the Whitecap and Gypsy Bridges Scour Protection Project.

Scouring can also be known as underwater erosion or the wearing away of the bridge posts that lie under the water's surface.

"Scouring is the removal of sand or material on the bottom of the canals, being swept away from the base of the bulkheads," Drew Diggins, Padre Isles Property Owners Association President, said.

The Padre Isles Property Owners Association noticed the beginning stages of scouring occurring when they conducted their own survey of the water flow rates under the Gypsy and Whitecap bridges.

"The Padre Island Property Owners Association did their own flow study, and the results showed that underneath the bridges, the flow rate would exceed two feet per second, which is the threshold for scouring to occur," Diggins said.

The scouring that is occurring builds up over a period of time.

“So, scouring is occurring. It’s a very cumulative effect, and while it may only be a millimeter or two per day, it adds up over time," Diggins said.

Corpus Christi City Engineer Jeff Edmonds says that the Gypsy and Whitecap bridges were originally designed in the 1960s, so they were not designed with scour protection. This project will increase the longevity of the bridges.

"We're also going to address deficiencies with bridges, so it will give it an increase in condition, as well. But it will eliminate the risk of scour, causing damage," Edmonds said.

The construction on the bridges is tentatively set to start in a few months.

"We've completed a preliminary engineering report. Moving forward to get to a timeline, I think we're going to have it under construction this summer," Edmonds said.

Many island residents are happy to see the city moving forward quickly with this project.

“Well, obviously, the bridges are the major thrill fares in and out of the community. So, the protection of the bridges is critical for getting home," Diggins said.

The Corpus Christi City Council says that "these projects represent a significant investment in the island's future, aimed at creating a connected community through an expansive canal system."

