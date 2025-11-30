Padre Island hosts final charity poker run of the year to benefit foster children

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Neighbors and local businesses on Padre Island came together on Saturday, Nov. 29, for the last charity poker run of 2025, themed "Presents Under the Tree."

The free community event featured poker games, prizes and entertainment, with all proceeds benefiting CASA of the Coastal Bend. The nonprofit organization trains volunteers who work with children in foster care who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Some Participants also decorated their golf carts and vehicles with Christmas decorations for a friendly competition, with the most decorated vehicle earning major prizes.

"This is one of the many fun things that we do out here on the island, and all of the islanders embrace it," said Sandy Graves, a volunteer with CASA Poker Run. "You know we like to have a good time and it's for a good cause. This one will probably be one of our most successful ones of the whole entire poker run season this year."

Attendees brought various donations including new unwrapped toys and gift cards. All proceeds from the event will support CASA of the Coastal Bend's mission to help vulnerable children in the foster care system.

