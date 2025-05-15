Outdoor workout safety: How to exercise when temperatures soar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures start to warm up, outdoor exercise enthusiasts should take precautions to avoid heat-related health risks.

There are many benefits to exercising outside, but those benefits come with health risks, especially during warmer weather.

For Corpus Christi residents Demetris Griffin and Kerri Brown, outdoor walks at Cole Park are part of their regular fitness routine.

"We're doing basic cardio to get some sun and a good sweat," Griffin said.

The cousins aren't alone in taking their workouts outdoors, with many locals preferring morning or evening exercise.

"It's always a good amount of people out here in the mornings and at like 6 in the evenings, I think that's more packed than the mornings,” Brown said.

With warmer days approaching, Brown is adjusting her routine to avoid the heat.

"I like to switch my cardio up, sometimes I do the treadmill, stair-master, the bike," she said.

For those who prefer outdoor workouts, Brown recommends exercising during cooler parts of the day.

"Usually I like to come out around 8-10," she said.

Griffin suggests finding an indoor gym as an alternative “Because it does get pretty hot."

"I'm pretty versatile I like to do a little bit of both," Griffin said.

If gyms aren't appealing, other indoor options include yoga, swimming, cycling or Zumba classes - all of which provide good exercise with less heat risk.

Regardless of how you choose to exercise during triple-digit temperatures, Brown emphasizes safety first.

"Have your bottle of water, a nice cold towel, shades, a hat, stay hydrated and get that sweat in," Brown said.

While anyone can experience heat exhaustion, children, elderly individuals and pets are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. It's important to recognize your body's limits and not put your health at risk.

