Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos feast day brings Los Encinos faithful together for spiritual renewal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Los Encinos neighbors gathered on Monday, Feb. 2, for a special celebration honoring Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos, mother of the church.

Monday marked her feast day, and the event at the church in Los Encinos focused on spiritual renewal through the traditional changing of Our Lady's attire, a meaningful devotion for many faithful.

"Well, this is a very special dedication that we have been doing for 16 years. It started with bringing the virgin from Mexico, from San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico. It is something spiritual. It was brought by Father Montemayor," said Charles Mendoza, a visiting deacon.

The activities kicked off with the holy rosary, followed by a procession at 5:30 p.m. and holy mass at 6:00 p.m. There was also a fraternal gathering following the mass in the religious education building. Neighbors far and near stopped by to be a part of this event.

"[In 2009 or 2010 if I remember right] Bishop Carmody was the one who initiated this, and then we have continued to do this tradition like I said just to bring all the people together," Mendoza said.

Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos is venerated in Mexico and Texas. An image of Our Lady is said to have brought back to life a little girl who died in 1623 after a fall. This miracle is said to have happened in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco in Mexico.

