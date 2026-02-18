Our Lady of Perpetual Help launches its annual Lenten fish fries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of Lent marked the beginning of fish fry season, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 5830 Williams Drive kicked off the Lenten season with their annual drive-thru fish fry.

The menu features fish plates, shrimp plates, and combo plates. Customers can also add extras like crab cakes, macaroni and capirotada to their orders.

All proceeds from the fish fry support the school's daily operations and educational needs.

"The money raised is for our school. Everything, all the money is utilized for everyday running of the school, things that our students might need, material, teachers material they need for their lessons and everyday maintenance for our school," said Lupita Morin, a teacher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy.

All of the batter, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and cole slaw is made by hand. The batter recipe remains a closely guarded secret.

The fish fries will continue every Friday during Lent until March 27. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!