Original owners of JB's German Restaurant and Bakery in Corpus Christi sell business

The original owners of JB's German Restaurant and Bakery in Corpus Christi have sold the business after nearly 15 years and plan to retire in Germany.

To ease customer concerns about potential changes, the restaurant hosted a community event on Sunday to introduce the new team. The original owners assured patrons that the heart of the restaurant will remain the same.

"All the pastries, will stay the way it is now. And all the staff will stay," original owner Brigitte Kazenmayer said.

Kazenmayer and the original ownership team will stay at the restaurant for a few more weeks to ensure a smooth transition. They thanked the Corpus Christi community for their years of support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

