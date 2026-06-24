Ordinance that cut 7 positions from parking enforcement passes first vote

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ordinance that would cut 7 positions from parking enforcement passed a first vote at Tuesday's council meeting.

6 of those positions are currently filled, one is vacant.

Traffic enforcement would be transferred to the code compliance department.

Part of the ordinance called for a $200,000 increase for a new parking strategy

That increase was removed.

The city council will take a final vote next week.

If the ordinance is approved the job cuts would take effect on July 31st.

The people whose jobs would be cut will get help applying for other positions with the city.

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