Operation SOS provides students in need across Coastal Bend with school supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of school for many school districts is approaching, and tens of thousands of students across the Coastal Bend need your help to start the school year with the necessary supplies to be successful.

KRIS Communications and the United Way of the Coastal Bend are launching the 35th annual Operation Supply Our Students (Operation SOS). The yearly drive helps ensure students do not lack the school supplies they need when beginning a new school year.

For 35 years, Operation Supply Our Students has worked with 43 public school districts in 10 coastal bend counties. This year, Operation SOS will provide supplies to more than 22,000 students. With 100% of all donated money used to purchase basic school supplies for students in need, this initiative is a significant step forward for our community.

Live coverage from our KRIS 6 News team began on Monday, July 21 in Sinton. Our Neighborhood News Reporter, Victoria Balderrama, was at Sinton High School on Monday morning to kick off the initiative.

Our Operation SOS campaign runs from July 1st to July 31st. With your support, we can help students begin the school year with the necessary supplies to succeed.

If your business or organization would like to make a monetary donation to Operation SOS, host a supply drive, or volunteer at one of our supply distribution events, please don't hesitate to contact Christy Tupaj at (361) 882-2529, Ext. 125.

Donate via text message: Text "SOS" to 91999.

