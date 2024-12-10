Operation Heat Help back to help out with financial assistance on gas bill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The hot days of summer and most of fall are finally gone in the Coastal Bend and some chilly days are ahead. The City of Corpus Christi Gas Department and the Utility Business Office is back with Operation Heat Help to assist those in need during the coming winter season.

The annual program offers financial assistance to qualifying natural gas customers by covering up to $100 (per household) for the gas portion of their utility bill from November 2024 through February 2025.

“This program is designed to support residents who may face challenges in managing their heating bills during the colder months,” said Bill Mahaffey, Director of Gas Operations. “By offering financial assistance, we aim to ensure that every household can stay warm and safe.”

The City of Corpus Christi Gas Department (CCGAS) is accepting applications now until Friday, February 28, 2025.

To qualify for help in paying your natural gas bill, you must meet the following income guidelines:

Family Size __________ Monthly Household Income 1 $2,005.00 2 $2,712.00 3 $3,419.00 4 $4,125.00 5 $4,832.00

To apply for assistance, the individual must be the utility account holder. More information and applications are available at www.cctexas.com/OperationHeatHelp.

Applications can be emailed to OperationHeatHelp@cctexas.com, mailed to the CCGAS office at 4225 S. Port Avenue, Corpus Christi, TX 78415, or submitted in person. In-person applicants may contact the CCGAS office at 361-885-6923 to schedule an appointment.

When you visit the Gas Department, please be prepared to provide the following documents:



Current utility bill.

Proof of identification for all household members.

Proof of all household income for the past 30 days, including wages, unemployment benefits, child support, TANF, SSI, SSDI, etc.

Please remember that this financial assistance is only for the natural gas portion of the utility bill. Funds are limited each year, and awards are given to those who qualify on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you or someone you know is experiencing financial hardship and would like to learn more about the Operation Heat Help program, please contact the CCGAS office for assistance.

