One person, firefighter sent to the hospital after fire breaks out on the city's Westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A one-story home on the city's Westside was damaged after a fire broke out on Thursday evening.

Tony Perez with the Corpus Christi Fire Department told Kris 6 they noticed there was heavy involvement on the rear structure of the home on the 5100 hundred block of Margaret Avenue, right after they arrived.

He adds that crews used offensive strategy to combat the fire.

One person was removed from the inside the home and taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline. One fire fighter was also hospitalized, Perez says they have a possible muscular injury.

KRIS 6 is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

